The Ontario Hockey League postponed two games from its Sunday schedule.

The Windsor Spitfires-Kitchener Rangers game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Spitfires. And the Hamilton Bulldogs-Barrie Colts contest was postponed due to a non-COVID related illness affecting the Bulldogs.

The league said both games will be played at a later date.