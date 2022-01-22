Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

YLW calls on Ottawa to reevaluate COVID-19 protocols for international travellers

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 9:33 pm
Click to play video: 'YLW calls for changes to COVID-19 protocols for international travel' YLW calls for changes to COVID-19 protocols for international travel
Kelowna International Airport is making a call to the federal government, that it is time to review COVID-19 protocols for international travel.

Working with International travellers navigating COVID-19 protocols, testing requirements, and quarantine plans is tough, says the airport director at Kelowna International Airport.

“Right now it’s a mess. It’s very difficult for the traveling public,” said Sam Samaddar.

Read more: ‘It gets worse and worse every year’: Truckers rally in B.C., citing unsafe highway conditions

The airport is calling on the federal government to review COVID-19 protocols for international travel.

“Why do you need to test passengers arriving on international flights when they’ve already been tested before they board the flight?,” said Samaddar.

He wonders why the federal government is seemingly wasting COVID-19 tests on international arrivals while winding down community testing inside the country.

“We have this domestic need where we don’t have enough testing available in the community,” said Samaddar.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. disasters, extreme weather underscore need for climate resilient agriculture

Global News has heard from air travelers that international COVID-19 protocols have also deterred them from flying internationally.

“We started this process to go to Punta Cana back in July hoping this would be all over with and it’s just snowballed more. I canceled that trip,” said Terry Marshak, a passenger at YLW.

An open letter from the chief medical officers of Air Canada, Toronto Pearson Airport and WestJet asks government officials to shift PCR testing from airports into communities.

“In the most recent week of reported data, over 123,000 PCR tests were conducted at Canada’s airports with an average positivity rate of three per cent. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in our communities is now approximately 30 per cent and could be higher due to the under-reporting of positivity from a lack of tests,” states the letter.

“We need to ensure Canada’s limited testing resources are being used where Canadians need them most—to support our communities, schools, hospitals and long-term care homes.”

Samaddar said he’s reached out to the federal government numerous times but has not received a reply so far.

Click to play video: 'Travel Best Bets: Omicron-related travel disruptions' Travel Best Bets: Omicron-related travel disruptions
Travel Best Bets: Omicron-related travel disruptions – Jan 6, 2022
Related News
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagInternational Travel tagYLW tagkelowna international airport tagInternational Flights tagsam samaddar tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers