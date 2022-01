Send this page to someone via email

Some streets in the Beltline neighbourhood were closed Saturday afternoon as crews dealt with an apartment building fire.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the high-rise building near 8 St. and 16 Ave. S.W.

Calgary EMS said nobody was hurt.

Police were on scene for several hours, helping firefighters check on the building’s residents and managing traffic in the area.

There’s no word on a cause yet.