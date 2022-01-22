Menu

Environment

Avalanche warning in B.C. and Alberta expanded

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2022 4:03 pm
The Rocky Mountains as seen from Marmot Basin ski resort in Jasper, Alta. in December 2021. View image in full screen
The Rocky Mountains as seen from Marmot Basin ski resort in Jasper, Alta. in December 2021. Global News

A warning from Avalanche Canada about warm weather increasing the avalanche risk has been expanded through southeastern B.C.

This week’s warning for southern B.C. and western Alberta, including Glacier, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks, has been extended to the South Rockies and Lizard Range regions.

Read more: Unstable snowpack leads to avalanche warning for Alberta, B.C. national parks

Avalanche Canada says in a news release there are persistent weak layers in mountain snowpacks in the regions.

James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for the agency, says those layers combined with warming temperatures will make natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely.

Read more: Clouds, fog and avalanche risk for B.C.’s South Coast as inversion forecast

The expanded warning is in effect until Monday.

The other affected areas include the North and South Columbias, Purcells, Kootenay-Boundary, B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region and the South Coast Inland from Squamish to Pemberton.

Click to play video: 'Dry conditions across southern B.C. bring avalanche warnings' Dry conditions across southern B.C. bring avalanche warnings
Dry conditions across southern B.C. bring avalanche warnings

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
