Calgary Ukrainian community holds rally to show support for keeping ‘Russian boot off our throats’

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to grow, members of Calgary’s Ukrainian community gathered at the Peace Bridge Saturday morning to show support for the embattled nation.

The spread of COVID-19 meant organizers from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress kept the gathering small. Those that were in attendance said, even with fewer people, it was still important to have their voices heard.

“We have struggled for centuries to get the Russian boot off our throats” said Stephanie Savyn, an executive member of the Calgary branch of the congress. “It happens over and over again, every time we think there’s a respite.”

Stephanie Moussienko has family scattered across Ukraine. She sayid the rally reminded her family and other Ukrainian people they are not alone.

“Russia is at the borders. Everyone is scared…we just want them to know that we’re with them.”

It’s estimated that Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, and concern that an invasion is imminent.

On Friday, the Government of Canada announced a loan of $120 million to Ukraine to help support its crumbling economy.

Kathy Bohdan, a member of the Ukrainian Youth Association, said while the financial resources are helpful, more is needed.

“If anything, I think some kind of weaponry,” she said.

Savyn agreed with Bohdan. She thinks strengthening the Ukrainian forces would also send an important message.

“The harder we can make any invasion on the Russian soul…that would help”