Scotiabank closure will be ‘another blow’ to rural N.S. community

The Scotiabank in Sheet Harbour, N.S. has announced plans to close in August of this year, leaving local residents feeling disadvantaged.

The next nearest Scotiabank is located in Truro, about an hour away. A Facebook group called “Save Sheet Harbour Scotiabank” was started this week and now has more than 400 members.

A group of around 20 people met with MLA for Eastern Shore Kent Smith on Saturday to voice their concerns. Smith echoed the community’s worries.

“Sheet Harbour is a town that’s fighting hard to save the hospital, and now fighting hard to save this bank, and it feels like another blow to the community,” said Smith.

With an aging population of around 2,000, some residents fear seniors will be left without accessible banking since many do not do their banking online.

“We’re old school and I’m not up to date with everything, you know?,” said lifelong Sheet Harbour resident Erna Balcom, who attended the meeting with Smith.

Residents say that Scotiabank has been supportive of the community. One nonprofit is worried about the departure.

Andrew Barkhouse, board member of the SR Balcom Centre Association, says the branch provides his organization with nearly 50 per cent of their overall fundraising revenue.

“Anytime we’re selling tickets, or trying to raise money for a community member, Scotiabank (folks) volunteer their time,” said Barkhouse.

The man behind the Facebook group, Bill MacFarlane, says the closure will increase people’s expenses and undermine the local economy.

“People will have to drive an hour and a half each way to do banking, which means (when) they go do their banking, they’re also going to do their shopping there. Which means the grocery stores here will suffer. The pharmacy will suffer,” said MacFarlane.

Scotiabank has invited the community members to a town hall meeting on Jan. 27, to discuss how they can support customers through the transition.

MacFarlane’s group hopes the bank will reconsider.