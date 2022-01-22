Junior hockey: Vees smash Centennials, Vipers stymie Silverbacks

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

The Kelowna Rockets are currently on pause, with several players and staff either having tested positive for COVID-19 or displaying symptoms.

They had two games this weekend, with one being rescheduled to next month and the second one postponed.

There is no timeline as to when the team will resume practicing or playing.

Friday’s Results

Kamloops 5, Prince George 1

Seattle 7, Spokane 0

Portland 5, Tri-City 3

Vancouver 4, Victoria 2

Red Deer 5, Lethbridge 2

Winnipeg 5, Prince Albert 2

Saskatoon 9, Medicine Hat 2

Calgary 5, Swift Current 2

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 5 p.m.

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Regina at Brandon, postponed

Kelowna at Vancouver, postponed

Sunday’s Games

Moose Jaw at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

PENTICTON 11, MERRITT 0

Brett Moravec had a four-point night for Penticton, with three goals and an assist, as the Vees smashed the visiting Centennials on Friday night.

Casey McDonald and Luc Wilson, with two goals each, Adam Eisele, Stefano Bottini, Josh Nadeau and Mason Poolman also scored for Penticton (22-6-0-2-0), which led 7-0 and 9-0 at the period breaks.

Kaeden Lane faced just 13 shots for Penticton, turning them all aside for the shutout.

For Merritt (2-26-1-0-0), starting goalie Jackson Baker lasted just 4:53 and was pulled after giving up four goals on seven shots. Peyton Trzaska had a busy night in relief, making 48 saves on 56 shots.

The Vees outshot the Centennials 63-13, including 25-5 in the first period. The other periods saw Penticton outshoot Merritt 16-3 and 22-5.

Merritt was 0-for-2 on the power play while Penticton was 2-for-5.

VERNON 4, SALMON ARM 3 (OT)

Cameron MacDonald scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Vipers knocked off the league-leading Silverbacks on Friday night.

Ryan Shostak and Zack Tonelli also scored for Vernon (10-14-3-3-0), which trailed 3-2 heading into the third period. Tonelli scored on the power play at 8:16 in the final frame to level the score.

MacDonald’s winner came just 40 seconds into the extra frame, a loose puck off a shot. It was his fourth point of the night.

Noah Serdachny, who opened the scoring at 9:35 of the first, Simon Tassy and Mathieu Bourgault replied for Salmon Arm (23-4-2-0-0). In the second, Tassy, at 25 seconds in, and Bourgault, at 11:11, scored to give the Silverbacks a 3-1 lead.

Roan Clarke stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Vipers, with Owen Say turning aside 23 of 27 shots for the Silverbacks.

Both teams were 2-for-6 on the power play.

In Interior Division standings, Salmon Arm is first with 48 points, while Penticton is second with 46. West Kelowna (20-12-0-0-0) is fourth with 40 points while Vernon is eighth out of nine with 26 points.

Friday’s Results

Coquitlam 6, Chilliwack 5

Cowichan Valley 6, Nanaimo 5 (OT)

Alberni Valley 3, Powell River 2 (OT)

Langley 4, Surrey 1

Trail 5, Prince George 4 (SO)

Wenatchee 3, Cranbrook 2

Saturday’s Games

Langley at Surrey, 1 p.m.

Chilliwack at Coquitlam, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Cowichan Valley, 7 p.m.

Salmon Arm at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley at Powell River, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Trail, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at West Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Victoria at Nanaimo, 2 p.m.

Cranbrook at West Kelowna, 2:30 p.m.

Prince George at Trail, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Kimberley 3, Fernie 2

Nelson 6, Columbia Valley 3

Creston Valley 6, Golden 3

Revelstoke 4, 100 Mile House 2

Chase 2, Kamloops 1

Kelowna 4, North Okanagan 3

Beaver Valley 4, Castlegar 1

Osoyoos 3, Summerland 2

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

Kimberley at Columbia Valley, 6 p.m.

Nelson at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Castlegar at Creston Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Beaver Valley at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

100 Mile House at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at North Okanagan, 7 p.m.

Sicamous at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Summerland at Princeton, 2 p.m.

100 Mile House at Sicamous, 2 p.m.

Chase at Kamloops, 5 p.m.

