1 dead in parking lot shooting in Toronto, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning in North York, Toronto police say.

According to a tweet posted by the service, officers were called shortly before 12:50 a.m. for a shooting in a parking lot in the area of Keele Street and Ingram Drive, just south of Lawrence Avenue.

Police said there were reports of occupants of two vehicles shooting at each other. Both vehicles left the scene.

Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

No suspect information was made available at this time.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

