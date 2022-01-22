Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating police-involved shooting that left man dead

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 9:17 am
Special Investigations Unit cruiser. View image in full screen
Special Investigations Unit cruiser. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a police-involved shooting in Markham Friday night left a man dead, York regional police say.

According to a statement issued by the service, police were called to a shopping plaza at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a man acting suspiciously near the intersection of Fairburn Drive and Highway 7, just east of Woodbine Avenue.

Read more: 13-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in teen’s death in Toronto’s East York

Investigators said there was an interaction between a man and the officer before the man was shot.

The man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police added.

A woman was arrested at the scene for firearms-related offences, the statement said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Taxi driver killed in daylight shooting in Oshawa, 1 person in custody: police

An SIU spokesperson told Global News Saturday morning that a post-mortem is scheduled for Sunday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or may have video surveillance of the incident to contact York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault or firearm discharge at a person.

Click to play video: '13-year-old boy charged in death of 15-year-old in Toronto' 13-year-old boy charged in death of 15-year-old in Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagYork Regional Police tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagFatal Shooting tagYork Region tagpolice-involved shooting tagGTA crime tagMarkham ontario tagMarkham shooting tagGTA shooting tagFairburn Dr. and Highway 7 tagOntario Markham tagWoodbine Ave. and Highway 7 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers