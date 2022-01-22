SIU investigating police-involved shooting that left man dead

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a police-involved shooting in Markham Friday night left a man dead, York regional police say.
According to a statement issued by the service, police were called to a shopping plaza at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a man acting suspiciously near the intersection of Fairburn Drive and Highway 7, just east of Woodbine Avenue.
Investigators said there was an interaction between a man and the officer before the man was shot.
The man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police added.
A woman was arrested at the scene for firearms-related offences, the statement said.
An SIU spokesperson told Global News Saturday morning that a post-mortem is scheduled for Sunday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or may have video surveillance of the incident to contact York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault or firearm discharge at a person.
