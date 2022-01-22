Peak Pride returns to Okanagan with kickoff weekend in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Peak Pride is returning to the Okanagan, though it’ll look a little different this year.

Nonetheless, it’ll still be a glittering event, including a star-studded line-up for its kickoff weekend.

The kickoff weekend starts the celebration on Saturday, Jan. 22, at The Licorne Lounge.

The celebration kickoff features comedians plus Kelowna musicians Leila Neverland and Matthew Presidente. Also taking the stage will be Call Me Mother stars Toddy, Ella and Valerie, plus Canada’s Drag Race runner-up, Scarlett Bobo.

“We’ve got five performers and two musicians; all performers identify as LGBT, but it’s open to everyone,” said Dustyn Baulkham of Rebellious Unicorns.

The weekend of fun is one that Baulkham and his team feel that’s needed to lighten the mood.

“There’s a constricted feeling right now, and we wanted to create something that was safe for us to get together and also to make sure the talent is getting paid,” said Baulkham, “because the people that are being hit hardest with these orders are the actual talent, performers and musicians.”

On Sunday, there will be a drag brunch at DunnEnzies Pizza in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood.

“Both events are being hosted as a kick-off to our upcoming Peak Pride season,” said Baulkham.

“This year, we have four mountain partners; Red Mountain, Mt Washington, SilverStar and Big White. Each will host a full four-day weekend jam-packed with shows, themes, parades and more.”

For more information about the events visit Peak Pride’s website.