Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre Society makes pandemic pivot to film

Taking the leap from the stage to film, the Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre Society breathes new life into scenes from some of the bards’ best-known works, from The Taming of the Shrew to Richard III to The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

“I thought we’d mix and match [in the film]. We take scenes from comedies, scenes from tragedies, scenes from history, plays and by so doing we would keep titillating the viewer,” said Stephen Jefferys, Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre Society president.

For almost 30 years, the Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre Society has been a tradition in Okanagan residents’ social calendars and after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It was important for them to continue to bring the work of the famous poet back to the valley with the film called All’s Fair in Love and War, filmed by KnightKnight Productions while following pandemic protocols.

“It was really important, I think, to keep Shakespeare going,” said Richard Knight, KnightKnight Productions.

“We have some comedy, we have some drama, tragedy, [and] one of our colleagues, he cut a sonnet to music and then we produced that.”

Neville Bowman steps into the role of Richard III, the master of manipulation described as the personification of evil for the film.

“Shakespeare is an intimidating part of live theatre,” said Bowman.

“He set a template, that whether or not you agree with it, it’s been followed by so many other playwrights after him.”

All’s Fair in Love and War will be shown at The Rotary Centre for the Arts in the Mary Irwin Theatre Jan. 24 and 25 and tickets are now available.

