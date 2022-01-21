Calgary students promote mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A couple of university students in Calgary have started a new effort to boost spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re hoping that positive stories about the little things will help make a big difference.

Students Maz Dowlatabadibazaz and Tania Rizwan are doing it as an offshoot of their small charity group YYC Aid.

They’re encouraging people to share comments and short videos online, talking about good things they’ve been up to lately.

“Someone said they had the chance to go ice skating with their family,” Rizwan said. “Someone had their little cousin make them cupcakes — that’s so cute.”

In one video that was sent in, a young man shares his recent experience.

“I’m grateful that last week I was able to celebrate my dad’s birthday with him. Despite having COVID at the time, he’s still in good health and in good spirits.”

Rizwan said it’s important to try to improve people’s mental health during the pandemic.

“It’s basically just spreading kindness and making everybody feel positive,” Rizwan said. “Think about what they’re grateful for and keep their spirits up.”

This effort comes as YYC Aid continues to raise money to help people struggling in Calgary and overseas.

“Because there are so many problems in the world, we need to address as many as we can,” Dowlatabadibazaz said.

One young woman’s video post shows her finding a way to see something good during the pandemic.

“I’m grateful that COVID allowed me to spent more time with my family.”

Rizwan hopes that YYC Aid’s new project will help many more people find positivity during the pandemic.

“I’m just glad that through something as simple as social media, all of us are doing this one simple thing to make this world a better place.”