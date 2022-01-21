COVID-19: Starting Jan. 22, all Canadians must be fully vaccinated to enter the U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Jan. 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require all Canadian and non-U.S. individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

This means anyone wanting to enter the U.S. at land borders or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must provide proof of vaccination whether they are travelling for essential or non-essential reasons, DHS said in a release.

“These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy,” Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said.

These changes were first announced in October 2021, bringing the rules for essential travellers in line with those that took effect earlier that month for leisure travellers when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals.

They will also align with the rules that govern incoming international air travel.

The DHS states non-U.S. individuals travelling to the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must:

verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status;

provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website;

present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card; and,

be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.

These requirements do not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents or U.S. nationals.

COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal.

