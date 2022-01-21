SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Starting Jan. 22, all Canadians must be fully vaccinated to enter the U.S.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal vaccine mandate now in effect for cross-border truckers' Federal vaccine mandate now in effect for cross-border truckers
A vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the U.S.-Canada border is now in effect and as Paul Johnson reports, experts say it will mean yet another hit to our overstressed supply chain and wallets.

Starting Jan. 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require all Canadian and non-U.S. individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

This means anyone wanting to enter the U.S. at land borders or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must provide proof of vaccination whether they are travelling for essential or non-essential reasons, DHS said in a release.

“These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy,” Secretary  Alejandro N.  Mayorkas said.

These changes were first announced in October 2021, bringing the rules for essential travellers in line with those that took effect earlier that month for leisure travellers when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals.

They will also align with the rules that govern incoming international air travel.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Confusion over U.S. border rules for essential services' Confusion over U.S. border rules for essential services
Confusion over U.S. border rules for essential services – Nov 23, 2021

Read more: U.S. to require COVID-19 vaccines for non-residents crossing land border in January

The DHS states non-U.S. individuals travelling to the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must:

Trending Stories
  • verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status;
  • provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website;
  • present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card; and,
  • be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.

These requirements do not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents or U.S. nationals.

COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Federal vaccine mandate now in effect for cross-border truckers' Federal vaccine mandate now in effect for cross-border truckers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagProof of vaccination tagCanada-US Border tagCanada US border changes tagProof of vaccination non-US residents tagProof of vaccine non-US residents tagProof of vaccines Canadians US tagVaccine requirements border tagVaccine requirements Canada US border tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers