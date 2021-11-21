B.C. floods: Border communities’ residents bringing essential goods from U.S. to be exempt from PCR test requirement
Minister of Border Security Bill Blair said on Sunday that after discussions with B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, he believes that accommodation can be made for border communities’ residents who travel to the U.S. to fill their vehicles and buy essential goods amid supply chain issues in the province, will be exempt from the negative PCR test requirement upon re-entry to Canada.