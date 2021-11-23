Global News Morning BC November 23 2021 10:27am 04:20 Confusion over border rules Some British Columbians who crossed into the U.S. found themselves handed hefty fines, even though they travelled for essential services. U.S. Immigration Lawyer Len Saunders explains what’s behind the disconnect. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8395425/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8395425/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?