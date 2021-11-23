Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 23 2021 10:27am
04:20

Confusion over border rules

Some British Columbians who crossed into the U.S. found themselves handed hefty fines, even though they travelled for essential services. U.S. Immigration Lawyer Len Saunders explains what’s behind the disconnect.

