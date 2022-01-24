Menu

Crime

Kingston pair charged after car narrowly avoids head-on collision

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 7:44 am
OPP View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Kingston pair after a vehicle was involved with a number of near-miss head-on collisions. Global News file

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged two people after a near head-on collision Thursday.

Police say at approximately 6:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a car driving erratically and having nearly caused several head-on collisions eastbound on County Road 2 from Kingston to Loyalist Township.

Police say the vehicle failed to make a stop at County Road 2 and County Road 6 and that they observed another car drive into a ditch to avoid a collision.

Read more: Wanted Kingston man evades police, OPP ROPE squad for more than 3 months

When police pulled over the vehicle, OPP say the driver was showing obvious signs of impairment. Police seized Percocet pills, cash, cellphones, a prohibited device and identity documents.

Trending Stories

Both the driver and passenger were brought back to the detachment.

Edward Smith, 51, of Kingston is facing nine charges in total, including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics' Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics
Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics

Kelly McGlennon, 48, of Kingston is facing four charges, including resisting arrest and possession of proceeds of crime.

They appeared in a Napanee courtroom on Jan. 21.

