Kingston pair charged after car narrowly avoids head-on collision

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged two people after a near head-on collision Thursday.

Police say at approximately 6:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a car driving erratically and having nearly caused several head-on collisions eastbound on County Road 2 from Kingston to Loyalist Township.

Police say the vehicle failed to make a stop at County Road 2 and County Road 6 and that they observed another car drive into a ditch to avoid a collision.

When police pulled over the vehicle, OPP say the driver was showing obvious signs of impairment. Police seized Percocet pills, cash, cellphones, a prohibited device and identity documents.

Both the driver and passenger were brought back to the detachment.

Edward Smith, 51, of Kingston is facing nine charges in total, including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Kelly McGlennon, 48, of Kingston is facing four charges, including resisting arrest and possession of proceeds of crime.

They appeared in a Napanee courtroom on Jan. 21.