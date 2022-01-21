COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Kawartha Lakes; 21 hospitalized cases among 373 lab-confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported its 85th death of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday as active lab-confirmed cases hold steady.

The regional health unit’s dashboard on Friday afternoon reported the following:

New lab-confirmed cases: 78 over the past 24 hours — 38 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 375 — up from 373 reported on Thursday.

Deaths: 85 — one more since Thursday with a death reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the region’s 64th overall. There have also been 20 deaths reported in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: 21 people are currently in hospital — two more since Thursday. Nine of the cases are in an intensive care unit — one more. There have been 150 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 82 in the Kawarthas (four more), with 64 in Northumberland (two more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged). As of noon Friday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported nine hospitalized cases (unchanged) with seven identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission” (unchanged).

Cumulative cases: 5,550 since the pandemic’s beginning.

Resolved cases: 5,103 — an additional 84 since Thursday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 92 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” As of Friday afternoon, there are 22 active outbreaks — three fewer than Thursday after the following outbreaks were declared resolved:

Legion Village in Cobourg (declared Jan. 6)

in Cobourg (declared Jan. 6) Central East Correctional Centre (declared Jan. 4). However, new outbreaks at other units are still active.

(declared Jan. 4). However, new outbreaks at other units are still active. Access Community Service group home in Port Hope (declared Dec. 31, 2021).

Active outbreaks include:

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Community Living in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17.

in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Wednesday reported 28 cases among inmates (most recent data).

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Wednesday reported 28 cases among inmates (most recent data). Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17: two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17: two clients and three staff members. Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.

in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11 Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 in an inpatient rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 in an inpatient rehab unit. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.

Declared Jan. 7. Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Jan. 19 reported 10active cases: eight residents and two staff members.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Jan. 19 reported 10active cases: eight residents and two staff members. Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home at noon Friday reported four active cases (unchanged) — one resident and three staff members. There have been eight resolved cases (one resident, seven staff members).

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home at noon Friday reported four active cases (unchanged) — one resident and three staff members. There have been eight resolved cases (one resident, seven staff members). Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4 Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 16 the home reported 15 active cases — six residents and nine staff (23 resolved). On Jan. 14 the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 16 the home reported 15 active cases — six residents and nine staff (23 resolved). On Jan. 14 the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Friday afternoon the home reported six active cases — five residents and one staff member. All are fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Friday afternoon the home reported six active cases — five residents and one staff member. All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 21 reported 21 active cases — 13 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 21 reported 21 active cases — 13 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Friday reported five active cases — all staff and no resident cases. They were all fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Friday reported five active cases — all staff and no resident cases. They were all fully vaccinated. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 19 there were 19 active cases among inmates, down from 65 reported two days earlier.

