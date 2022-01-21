Peterborough County woman attempts to light fire, bite mall guard after theft arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough County woman is facing charges after an incident at Lansdowne Place mall on Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a store in the mall after reports mall security had apprehended a woman who was taking items and leaving without paying.

Police say before officers arrived, the woman— while in a holding cell — attempted to start a fire and then tried to bite a mall security officer who attempted to intervene.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

She was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 15.

It’s the second assault incident at the mall this week following an incident involving a 34-year-old woman on Wednesday.