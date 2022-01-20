Peterborough woman assaults Lansdowne Street store employees: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including assault after an incident at a Peterborough business on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers found a woman in an altercation with two employees when they were called to a plaza on Lansdowne Street East at around 1 p.m.

Read more: Peterborough police are no longer identifying individuals charged with crimes

Officers took the woman into custody.

A 34-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 8.

Advertisement