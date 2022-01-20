Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman assaults Lansdowne Street store employees: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 1:03 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a woman assaulted employees at a Lansdowne Street plaza. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including assault after an incident at a Peterborough business on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers found a woman in an altercation with two employees when they were called to a plaza on Lansdowne Street East at around 1 p.m.

Read more: Peterborough police are no longer identifying individuals charged with crimes

Officers took the woman into custody.

Trending Stories

A 34-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 8.

