Peterborough woman assaults Lansdowne Street store employees: police

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including assault after an incident at a Peterborough business on Wednesday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers found a woman in an altercation with two employees when they were called to a plaza on Lansdowne Street East at around 1 p.m.
Officers took the woman into custody.
Trending Stories
A 34-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assault and theft under $5,000.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 8.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments