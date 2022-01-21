Menu

Crime

2 arrested following armed robbery at Minden home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 11:41 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say two people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a home in Minden on Jan. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say two people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a home in Minden on Jan. 20, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a residence in Minden, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 1:30 p.m., officers attended a Parkside Street residence following reports of a robbery.

Investigators — with assistance from City of Kawartha Lakes OPP — located two suspects a short time later. A firearm was recovered, OPP said.

Tanya Lescan, 39, and Jeffery Wittred, 55, both of Minden Hills Township, were arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 21, OPP said.

“There are no concerns for public safety at this time,” police said.

