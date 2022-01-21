2 arrested following armed robbery at Minden home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a residence in Minden, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 1:30 p.m., officers attended a Parkside Street residence following reports of a robbery.

Read more: Peterborough police seek armed bank robbery suspect after firearm pointed at staff

Investigators — with assistance from City of Kawartha Lakes OPP — located two suspects a short time later. A firearm was recovered, OPP said.

Tanya Lescan, 39, and Jeffery Wittred, 55, both of Minden Hills Township, were arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 21, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are no concerns for public safety at this time,” police said.