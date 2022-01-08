Global News at 6 Halifax January 8 2022 5:20pm 01:31 Dartmouth SPCA welcomes those in need after robbery This week the Dartmouth SPCA found out that someone had broken into their shed and stole pet food and beds. But as Callum Smith reports, the shelter staff aren’t focusing on the negative. ‘We are there’: Dartmouth SPCA says it welcomes those in need after robbery REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8498427/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8498427/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?