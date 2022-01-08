‘We are there’: Dartmouth SPCA says it welcomes those in need after robbery

This week the Dartmouth SPCA received purr-plexing news that someone had broken into their shed and made off with pet food and beds.

“The Dartmouth SPCA was robbed. Yes, sadly you read that right,” the agency posted to social media.

Sandra Flemming, director of animal care at the Nova Scotia SPCA, told Global News that a large supply of dog treats, wet and dry food and dog beds were stolen nearly two weeks ago while staff were away on winter break.

She estimates a couple of dozen cases of wet food and 30-40 bags of dog food were stolen, in addition to “a bit of ransacking to the place.”

Despite being “heartbroken,” she says their response to the robbery has been one of understanding.

“Where we went to immediately was that obviously somebody needed food,” said Flemming.

This has been a difficult two years and we understand that this was likely done out of desperation. So, we want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that we are always here to help – especially in a time of crisis. It never needs to come to this. 2/3 — Nova Scotia SPCA (@NSSPCA) January 7, 2022

Flemming said staff members were surprised to see that items were stolen because that storage shed has been in the same place for six years, and there have never been issues. Somebody “jumping over the fence and getting into our space was something we weren’t expecting,” she said.

While she said the agency was disappointed to see this happen, the key message the SPCA wants to send out is that the charity is able to help people who are in need.

“We kind of figured that if people are doing something of this nature, that they may be desperate for food,” she said.

“We’ve known there’s been an increase in need over the last two years during COVID… We want to make sure that the public does know we are there.”

Flemming added that animals bring a great sense of comfort to people during difficult times, and the SPCA does not want to see animals surrendered. The agency already takes in around 6,000 animals a year.

“People go through some bad times, they go through lulls in their life that they can’t afford things,” she said.

“We want those animals to stay in homes with people that love them.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We want those animals to stay in homes with people that love them."

The Dartmouth SPCA is pleading for donations to supplement the stolen items.

Flemming said the animals in the agency’s care are fed a consistent diet and the shelter is limiting the number of visitors due to COVID-19, so they ask for financial donations as opposed to people dropping by with food.

— with files from Callum Smith

