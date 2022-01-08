Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘We are there’: Dartmouth SPCA says it welcomes those in need after robbery

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 3:03 pm
‘We are there’: Dartmouth SPCA says it welcomes those in need after robbery - image View image in full screen
Nova Scotia SPCA

This week the Dartmouth SPCA received purr-plexing news that someone had broken into their shed and made off with pet food and beds.

“The Dartmouth SPCA was robbed. Yes, sadly you read that right,” the agency posted to social media.

Sandra Flemming, director of animal care at the Nova Scotia SPCA, told Global News that a large supply of dog treats, wet and dry food and dog beds were stolen nearly two weeks ago while staff were away on winter break.

Read more: N.S. virtual learning decision underscores ongoing childhood poverty issues

She estimates a couple of dozen cases of wet food and 30-40 bags of dog food were stolen, in addition to “a bit of ransacking to the place.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite being “heartbroken,” she says their response to the robbery has been one of understanding.

“Where we went to immediately was that obviously somebody needed food,” said Flemming.

Flemming said staff members were surprised to see that items were stolen because that storage shed has been in the same place for six years, and there have never been issues. Somebody “jumping over the fence and getting into our space was something we weren’t expecting,” she said.

Trending Stories

While she said the agency was disappointed to see this happen, the key message the SPCA wants to send out is that the charity is able to help people who are in need.

Story continues below advertisement

“We kind of figured that if people are doing something of this nature, that they may be desperate for food,” she said.

“We’ve known there’s been an increase in need over the last two years during COVID… We want to make sure that the public does know we are there.”

Read more: Meet Smuckers, a New Brunswick ‘hero’ cat who saved a baby bobcat’s life

Flemming added that animals bring a great sense of comfort to people during difficult times, and the SPCA does not want to see animals surrendered. The agency already takes in around 6,000 animals a year.

“People go through some bad times, they go through lulls in their life that they can’t afford things,” she said.

The Dartmouth SPCA is pleading for donations to supplement the stolen items.

Flemming said the animals in the agency’s care are fed a consistent diet and the shelter is limiting the number of visitors due to COVID-19, so they ask for financial donations as opposed to people dropping by with food.

— with files from Callum Smith 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pandemic Pets Survey' Pandemic Pets Survey
Pandemic Pets Survey – Dec 13, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagNova Scotia SPCA tagAnimal adoption Nova Scotia tagAnimal donations NS tagDartmouth SPCA tagDartmouth SPCA robbed tagNova Scotia SPCA donations tagSPCA robbed tagstolen pet supplies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers