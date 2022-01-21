13-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in teen’s death in Toronto’s East York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in East York.

Det. Sgt. Rob Choe, with the homicide unit, told reporters at a news conference on Friday it was around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a shooting in the underground parking garage of an apartment building on Gamble Avenue, near Pape and Cosburn avenues.

When officers arrived, Choe said a teenage boy was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have confirmed the identity of the victim is Jordan Carter. Global News has learned he attended Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested, Choe said.

He said the boy is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, due to the offender’s age, his name cannot be revealed.

The accused is scheduled to appear in youth court Friday morning, Choe said.

Two handguns and ammunition were recovered in relation to the investigation, he added.

“We are alleging that the 13-year-old is responsible for the shooting-related death of Jordan Carter,” Choe said.

No other suspects are being sought, Choe said, but he added if anyone has any additional information to come forward to police or go through Crime Stoppers.

‘Disturbing’ increase in gun violence, Toronto Police say

During Friday’s press conference, Toronto police said the fatal shooting has a traumatic impact and speaks to the disturbing increase in gun violence.

“In this case, the involvement of two teen boys is almost unimaginable, and as a community we should be devastated,” Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue, of Detective Operations, said.

“It is a sad and unfortunate example of the proliferation of handguns in our city.”

Pogue said investigators will be “relentless” into looking at the origin and how these firearms became involved in the first place.

She added in past experience, the majority of firearms have come from across the border in the United States.