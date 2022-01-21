N.B. to hold COVID-19 update Friday morning as lockdown continues

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Friday morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be live streamed here.

On Thursday, New Brunswick reported three more deaths from the virus, pushing the province’s death toll to 199.

As of Thursday, there were 124 active hospitalizations and nine of the 12 patients in intensive care were on a ventilator.

More than 400 health-care workers are isolating due to COVID-19.

N.B. is currently in the midst of a 16-day lockdown, under the strictest Level 3 restrictions, The lockdown was scheduled to remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. January 30.

