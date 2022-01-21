Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. to hold COVID-19 update Friday morning as lockdown continues

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 8:08 am
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs. Government of New Brunswick

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Friday morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be live streamed here.

Read more: COVID-19: More than 400 N.B. health staff isolating, 3 new deaths reported

On Thursday, New Brunswick reported three more deaths from the virus, pushing the province’s death toll to 199.

Trending Stories

As of Thursday, there were 124 active hospitalizations and nine of the 12 patients in intensive care were on a ventilator.

More than 400 health-care workers are isolating due to COVID-19.

N.B. is currently in the midst of a 16-day lockdown, under the strictest Level 3 restrictions, The lockdown was scheduled to remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. January 30.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 Update tagNB COVID briefing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers