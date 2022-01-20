Montreal police investigating after 54 year-old man shot in Pierrefonds, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

A 54 year-old man is in hospital after he was shot on Pierrefonds’ Duff Street Thursday afternoon.

According to SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the victim was entering the apartment building where he lives when a suspect approached him and shot him in the lower body.

Police say the man was conscious when he was transported to hospital but they are waiting for an update on his health condition.

The victim was known to police but “for nothing serious,” Bergeron said.

The suspect is on the loose.

“The suspect fled the scene on foot, we don’t have a description at the moment,” Bergeron said.

Police have set up a perimeter around the area while they investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Bergeron says they will look at security footage from a nearby business to try to get more information.