COVID-19: MLHU reports 6 deaths, LHSC ties Tuesday’s record with 166 inpatients

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported six deaths and 239 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Two of the deaths, involving a man in his 60s and man in his 90s, are associated with a long-term care home. The other four deaths are not associated with a long-term care or retirement home and involve a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s. Further information can be found in the Cases and testing section below.

The London Health Sciences Centre, meanwhile, reported 166 COVID-19 inpatients in its care, tying a record-setting 166 reported Tuesday. Last Thursday, LHSC was caring for 135 COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 166 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 135 a week ago.

Of those, 23 are in adult critical care, down from 24 a week ago.

Nine of the 166 are in Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care. Last Thursday, eight were in Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care.



Of the 166 patients, 87 are being treated for COVID-19 while 79 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason). Last Wednesday, those figures were 74 and 61, respectively.

Among staff, there are 308 cases, down from 509 a week ago.

There are several outbreaks at LHSC at St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Further information can be found in the Outbreaks section, below.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported 45 cases among patients or residents in its care as of Thursday and 108 health-care workers with COVID-19, compared to 77 patient/resident cases and 123 staff cases a week ago.

Among the 45 patient/resident cases, 20 are at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, 24 at Parkwood Institute Main Building and one at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

Cases and testing

The health unit added six deaths to its tally on Thursday:

a man in his 60s associated with a long-term care home

a man in his 60s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home

a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home

a woman in her 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home

a man in his 90s associated with a long-term care home

a woman in her 90s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home

Of the six, two were unvaccinated, three had received three doses of vaccine and one had received two doses. Officials did not provide any further details.

The MLHU reported 230 cases on Thursday, compared to 323 a week ago. Due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are no longer considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 27,026 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,589 active cases (a decrease of 62), 24,157 resolved cases (an increase of 309) and 280 deaths (an increase of six).

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 9 was 22.4 per cent, down from 24 per cent the week of Jan. 2 and 28.3 per cent the week of Dec. 26, 2021.

Outbreaks

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U10 Subacute Medicine and Palliative Care, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases U6 200/300 Cardiac Surgery Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patients and five or fewer staff cases U5 100/300 Cardiology Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases and five or fewer staff cases A8 Surgery Inpatient, declared Jan. 14, involving 11 patient cases and five or fewer staff cases

A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 19 patient cases 7IP Clinical Neurosciences, declared Jan. 1, involving 17 patient cases and five or fewer staff cases

Victoria Hospital B72 – Adult Mental Health Inpatients, declared Jan. 17, involving five or fewer patients



A previously reported outbreak at Victoria Hospital’s B7-200 Adult Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, declared Dec. 31, involving seven patient cases and five or fewer staff cases, is no longer listed as active by LHSC.



St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting the following outbreaks:

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care: SM2

Parkwood Institute Main Building: 3KE, 4BE, 4AE, 4AN and 2Perth

The MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Dec. 31

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Chelsey Park, third floor-A Wing, declared Jan. 18

Country Terrace, Nottinghill Unit, declared Dec. 28

Dearness Home, Oakdale, declared Dec. 29

Earls Court Village, second and third floor, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, facility-wide, declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first floor, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Manor Village at London, 4 West and 4 Centre, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1

Strathmere Lodge, Bear Creek (other units resolved as of Jan. 19), declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, declared Dec. 25

Westmount Gardens, Daisy Unit, declared Jan. 3

Previous outbreaks at McGarrell Place, Kingsmill and Lawson, declared Jan. 1, and at Middlesex Terrace, third floor, declared Dec. 26, were both listed as over as of Jan. 19.

Vaccinations

The MLHU announced Thursday that the mass vaccination clinic at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre is now accepting walk-ins.

As of the end of day Jan. 15, 89.1 per cent of those five and older in the region have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 83.2 per cent have had two doses.

The percentage of people who’ve received third doses climbed to 38.5 per cent from 31.8 per cent. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

First dose coverage for those aged five to 11 stands at 54.1 per cent.

Read more: Canada Post reconsidering policy forbidding workers to use their own N95 masks

Health unit data shows that since Dec. 9, 34.95 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 10.9 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 15.

Of the 24 deaths reported in the past six weeks, 16 involved fully vaccinated individuals and eight involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario reported 4,061 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, 55 per cent of them were initially admitted because of the virus. Among them, 594 were in intensive care units, 81 per cent of whom were admitted because of the virus.

Last Thursday, hospitalizations were at 3,630 with the number of people in ICUs at 500.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,801 as 75 more virus-related deaths were added. Officials noted the deaths are from a data catch-up and occurred over the span of 19 days.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health will hold two pop-up clinics specifically for staff in school, school support or child-care settings, as well as children aged five-to-11 and their parents, and staff in long-term care or retirement homes.

One clinic will be held at the Ontario Police College on Jan. 21 and the other at the Tillsonburg Community Centre on Jan. 25. Both run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be booked online through the “targeted populations” priority designation or over the phone at 1-800-922-0096 x 9 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Southwestern Public Health reported 47 hospitalizations on Thursday, compared to 25 a week ago. Nine are in the ICU, up from eight a week ago.



The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 9 was 16.5 per cent, down from 19.5 per cent the week of Jan. 2.



As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

9,441 cases (an increase of 57 with two cases removed due to data cleanup)

846 active cases (a decrease of 34)

8,466 resolved cases (an increase of 89; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

129 total deaths (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Tuesday, Jan. 18 and involved a man in his 80s from Oxford County.

There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23 and involving 17 resident cases, 31 staff cases, one death and one case under investigation

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving 13 resident cases, 18 staff cases and one death

Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases and one staff case

Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 17 resident cases, 11 staff cases, one death and two cases under investigation

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 22 resident cases and 19 staff cases

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 31 and involving four resident cases and four staff cases

Beattie Manor Retirement Residence, Wardsville, declared Jan. 17 and involving one resident case

Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving nine resident cases and 12 staff cases

Maple Manor Nursing Home, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving two resident cases and nine staff cases

Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving 18 resident cases, five staff cases and one death

Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 40 resident cases, 24 staff cases and two deaths

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving five resident cases and seven staff cases

Alexandra Hospital, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 3 and involving nine patient cases and three staff cases

Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving one resident case and 13 staff cases

Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving three resident cases and 14 staff cases

Arches Transitional Bed Program, Woodstock, declared Jan. 10 and involving 16 resident cases, 12 staff cases and one case under investigation

Woodingford Lodge, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 11 and involving six staff cases

Woodingford Lodge, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 12 and involving three staff cases

Cedarview Living Retirement, Woodstock, declared Jan. 13 and involving six resident cases and one staff case

Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 13 resident cases and five staff cases

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving three resident cases

While SWPH still lists the outbreak, St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says an outbreak at its hospital declared Jan. 7 has been declared over.

Read more: Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still more than a month away

As of Jan. 19, 77.2 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 82.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

On Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health reported eight people were in hospital with COVID-19, compared to nine a week ago.



Of those, four are considered to be active cases.

Data on the number of health-care workers with active COVID-19 infections was not available but it was reported at 130 on Wednesday. Last Thursday, HPPH reported 95 health-care workers with active cases of COVID-19.



For the week of Jan. 9, the test positivity rate was 10 per cent, down from 11 per cent the week of Jan. 2.

In total, HPPH reported:

4,670 total cases (an increase of 49)

78 deaths to date (unchanged)

The number of active cases and the number of recoveries were not available but as of Wednesday, the figures were 1,294 and 3,248, respectively.



The most recent deaths were reported on Jan. 11 when two deaths were added to the tally, no further details were provided.

There are 14 active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including nine at long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving nine residents and nine staff cases

Hillside Manor, Perth East, declared Dec. 31 and involving six staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 12 resident cases and 14 staff cases

Knollcrest Lodge, Perth East, declared Jan. 12 and one resident case and involving five staff cases

Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving five resident cases

Exeter Villa, South Huron, declared Jan. 2 and involving 10 resident cases and 3 staff cases

Goderich Place, Goderich, declared Jan. 8 and involving two resident cases and two staff cases

Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving two resident cases and two staff cases

Seaforth Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and three staff cases

HPPH is reporting five outbreaks at congregate living settings but no further details were provided.

A previously reported outbreak at Stratford General Hospital, declared Jan. 7, involving three patients and eight staff members, is no longer listed as active.



As of Jan. 17, 83.9 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 79.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 45.4 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 57 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, up from 35 a week ago. Of those 57, eight are in the ICU.

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 78 per cent for the week of Jan. 9, down from 95 per cent for the week of Jan. 2.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 9 was 31.8 per cent, up from 28.5 per cent the week prior.



On Thursday, Lambton Public Health reported:

8,113 total cases (an increase of 114)

606 active cases (a decrease of 12)

7,406 resolved cases (an increase of 102)

101 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent deaths were reported on Wednesday, no details were provided.



LPH reported 18 active outbreaks as of Thursday, including at the following congregate living facilities:

Lambton County Developmental Services in Oil Spring, declared Jan. 19 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff cases

Lambton County Developmental Services in Wyoming, declared Jan. 9 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases

Huron House Boys Home in Brights Grove, declared Jan. 8 and involving fewer than five residents and five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

St. Francis Advocates in Petrolia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Country Manor Estates in Lambton Shores, declared Jan. 17 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff

Fairwinds Lodge in Sarnia, declared Jan. 10 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving eight resident cases and five staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 41 residents and 34 staff/caregivers

Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia, declared Jan. 1 and involving fewer than five residents and 16 staff/caregivers

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving fewer than five residents and 14 staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 35 resident cases and 30 cases among staff/caregivers

Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving 13 residents and 24 staff/caregivers

There are two hospital outbreaks and a jail outbreak. The outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves 32 inmates and fewer than five staff members.

One outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia declared Jan. 7 involves 15 patients and eight staff members. A second outbreak at Bluewater Health was declared Jan. 14 and involves seven patients and 12 staff members.

There are two outbreaks in unidentified workplaces, one declared Jan. 17 and involving three cases and one declared Jan. 11 involving six cases.

Among area residents aged five and older, 82 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 77 per cent have had two doses and 39 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues



