COVID-19: Walks-in now accepted at Earl Nichols London, Ont. vaccine clinic

Residents in London, Ont., and Middlesex County have a new walk-in option when it comes to seeking a first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit announced that its mass vaccination clinic at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre no longer requires appointments.

Walks-in are allowed for anyone five and older at the clinic, so long as they arrive at least an hour before closing time. This daily deadline aims to ensure vials of vaccine are fully used with no partial vials left over at the end of the day, according to the MLHU.

The clinic at 799 Homeview Rd. in London is open Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Those who wish to book an appointment at the clinic are still allowed to do so through the MLHU’s online booking portal.

A phone booking option is available at 226-289-3560, with lines open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

