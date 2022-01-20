Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4 injured, 3 critically, after Brampton house fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 11:01 am
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Four people are injured, three of them critically, after a house fire in Brampton Thursday morning, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard at 9:11 a.m.

Police said a residence was “fully engulfed.”

Read more: 2 people dead after house fire in Toronto’s west end

A spokesperson for Peel paramedics told Global News three people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

One person was treated at the scene with minor injuries and didn’t need to go to hospital, the spokesperson said.

There is no word on what led to the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagPeel Paramedics tagBrampton Fire tagBrampton house fire tagTorbram Road and Clark Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers