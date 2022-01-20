4 injured, 3 critically, after Brampton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are injured, three of them critically, after a house fire in Brampton Thursday morning, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard at 9:11 a.m.

Police said a residence was “fully engulfed.”

A spokesperson for Peel paramedics told Global News three people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

One person was treated at the scene with minor injuries and didn’t need to go to hospital, the spokesperson said.

There is no word on what led to the blaze.

UPDATE:

– 3 occupants have been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition

– Media officers @AkhilMooken and @K9Qaybre are on scene.

– Media staging point is parking lot at Clark Blvd/Eastbourne Dr

– Scrum time will be provided shortly — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 20, 2022