Sports

Bombers’ Bighill back in blue and gold next season

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 10:38 am

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed all-star linebacker Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Bighill was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The five-foot-10, 219-pound Bighill was the CFL’s top defensive player last season after registering 70 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries anchoring the league’s stingiest defence.

Read more: Blue Bomber Adam Bighill calls out Wendy Williams on Twitter over TV host’s actions

Winnipeg secured a second straight Grey Cup title with a 33-25 overtime victory last month over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The outstanding defensive player award was Bighill’s third and he was named a CFL all-star last season for the sixth time.

He’s also played for three Grey Cup-winning teams (B.C. in 2011, 2019 and 2021 with Winnipeg).

Click to play video: 'Adam Bighill on the Bombers’ Grey Cup victory' Adam Bighill on the Bombers’ Grey Cup victory
Adam Bighill on the Bombers’ Grey Cup victory – Dec 13, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagFootball tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagGrey Cup tagWinnipeg Football tagAdam Bighill tag

