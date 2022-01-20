Bombers’ Bighill back in blue and gold next season

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed all-star linebacker Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Bighill was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The five-foot-10, 219-pound Bighill was the CFL’s top defensive player last season after registering 70 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries anchoring the league’s stingiest defence.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg secured a second straight Grey Cup title with a 33-25 overtime victory last month over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The outstanding defensive player award was Bighill’s third and he was named a CFL all-star last season for the sixth time.

He’s also played for three Grey Cup-winning teams (B.C. in 2011, 2019 and 2021 with Winnipeg).

1:11 Adam Bighill on the Bombers’ Grey Cup victory Adam Bighill on the Bombers’ Grey Cup victory – Dec 13, 2021