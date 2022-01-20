Snow squall warning issued for London and Middlesex County on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A week of winter weather bulletins for London, Ont., continues Thursday with a snow squall warning.

Environment Canada says lake effect snow squalls off of Lake Huron will impact the region throughout the day, and could bring 25 to 35 cm of snowfall.

Heavy snowfall and blowing snow could also result in suddenly reduced visibilities at times.

The forecast for the City of London is calling for at least 10 cm throughout the day Thursday.

The snow squall warning is in place for all of London and Middlesex County as well as eastern Lambton County, Huron County and southern Bruce County.

Story continues below advertisement

The workweek began in London with a snowfall warning on Monday, followed by a snow squall watch and a winter weather travel advisory on Tuesday and then a special weather statement and snow squall watch on Wednesday.