Weather

Snow squall warning issued for London and Middlesex County on Thursday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 20, 2022 8:18 am
shovelling snow View image in full screen
A person shovels snow after a winter storm in Pennsylvania on Feb. 2, 2021. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/File

A week of winter weather bulletins for London, Ont., continues Thursday with a snow squall warning.

Environment Canada says lake effect snow squalls off of Lake Huron will impact the region throughout the day, and could bring 25 to 35 cm of snowfall.

Read more: Freezing rain, snow, slippery road conditions in Edmonton area as winter storm rolls through

Heavy snowfall and blowing snow could also result in suddenly reduced visibilities at times.

The forecast for the City of London is calling for at least 10 cm throughout the day Thursday.

The snow squall warning is in place for all of London and Middlesex County as well as eastern Lambton County, Huron County and southern Bruce County.

The workweek began in London with a snowfall warning on Monday, followed by a snow squall watch and a winter weather travel advisory on Tuesday and then a special weather statement and snow squall watch on Wednesday.

