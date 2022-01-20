Gunfire in Ville Mont-Royal damages building early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A commercial building in Montreal’s Ville Mont-Royal sector was targeted by gunfire early Thursday.

Police said gunshots were reported on Royalmount Avenue near Royden Road in an industrial park just west of the Décarie Expressway at around 1:15 a.m.

Police discovered that at least one bullet had been fired through the window of a building.

“Was the building targeted? Was there an event on the street that occurred and shots hit the building? So these are all things investigators will look into right now,” said police spokesperson Veronique Comptois.

“It is too soon to tell exactly what happened but it’s all information that we will look into.”

There were no reported injuries.

A security perimeter has been set up near the building as police continue the investigation.

— with files from Brayden Jagger Haines, Global News