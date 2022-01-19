COVID-19: Active cases in Peterborough fall to 569 with 315 more resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, however, active cases continue to decline, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID tracker, issued at 4:17 p.m., reported 569 active cases, down from 830 reported on Tuesday and 1,102 reported on Monday within Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit notes active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll since the pandemic was declared at 41. Two deaths were reported over the weekend following four deaths reported last week.

The health unit also reported another 315 resolved cases on Wednesday. The 3,947 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 86.6 per cent of the 4,557 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared.

Hospitalized cases

Peterborough Regional Health Centre Tuesday afternoon reported 35 in-patients, up from 32 reported on Friday (no update was provided as of 4:35 p.m. Wednesday).

The 157 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings make up approximately 3.5 per cent of all cases. Twenty-seven of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Tuesday.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports a new outbreak at an unidentified congregate living facility (no. 16).

Other active outbreaks (unless noted, case details have not been made available):

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 15.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 15. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Wednesday ate Friday reported eight active cases among residents – up from five on Friday. “The affected residents continue to have mild symptoms at this time,” stated administrator Debbie Cook.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Wednesday ate Friday reported eight active cases among residents – up from five on Friday. “The affected residents continue to have mild symptoms at this time,” stated administrator Debbie Cook. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living : Declared Jan. 14.

: Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5

(No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Jan. 11.

: Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Jan. 11. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence : Declared Jan. 2.

: Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 11 the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 11 the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 661 cases associated with 94 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 285 cases in the past 30 days and 63 cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination rate

Daily updates for vaccination data can be found on the COVID tracker website. Of note, 317,528 doses have been administered and 80.7 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) are fully vaccinated with two doses. The health unit reports 68,371 residents have now received a third dose/booster of a vaccine — 48.3 per cent of the eligible population (ages five and up).

Another 49 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received a first dose of a vaccine.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.