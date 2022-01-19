Mississauga council votes not to rename Dundas Street

Send this page to someone via email

City council members in Mississauga have voted against renaming Dundas Street.

Councillors voted unanimously on Wednesday in favour of a motion to give “no further consideration” to renaming the street.

The motion was moved by Coun. Carolyn Parrish and seconded by Coun. George Carlson.

The street was named after Henry Dundas, a Scottish politician and lawyer who some historians say prolonged the abolition of slavery in Britain by 15 years.

Dundas died in 1811.

The motion said the matter of renaming the street “elicited thoughtful scholastic responses in support of the historical role played by Henry Dundas, concern over the costs and disruption associated with changing the name of Dundas Street in Mississauga and almost no support for changing that name.”

A staff report estimated renaming the street would cost around $1.8 million.

The motion said the “interpretations of history” in particular the “motives and accomplishments of historical figures — are open to controversy and misinterpretation, especially when viewed through a modern lens.”

1:59 Done with Dundas: Toronto to remove racist figure’s name from streets, infrastructure Done with Dundas: Toronto to remove racist figure’s name from streets, infrastructure – Jul 15, 2021

Therefore, the motion called for “no further consideration be given to the renaming of Dundas Street in Mississauga.”

Speaking during the meeting Wednesday, Coun. Parrish said she doesn’t “want to see $1.8 million spent” on renaming the street.

“And that’s not even including all the businesses along there and what it’s going to cost them to re-jig,” Parrish said.

“If we want to spend $1.8 million, I’m happy to put that into equity and diversity and projects dealing with the problems of the Black community, but I have no desire to see $1.8 million go into something this frivolous,” she continued.

She said the city should, however, look at its naming policies moving forward.

Meanwhile, the conversation of whether to rename streets in Dundas’ name are continuing in other cities.

In July, the Toronto city council approved the renaming of Dundas Street and removing his name from other civic assets such as Yonge-Dundas Square and Dundas subway station.

The city said a committee would be tasked to come up with a new name by the second quarter of 2022.