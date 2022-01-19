COVID-19: HKPR region ‘close to plateau’ amid Omicron wave as active cases plunge to 349

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 525 resolved cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, as active cases dropped below 350 according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s dashboard reported 36 new cases Wednesday — 20 in Northumberland County, 16 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Haliburton County. However, the overall number of active cases is at 349, down from 829 reported on Tuesday.

The health unit notes the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread,” since only individuals in high-risk settings are now tested.

In her media briefing before the data update, medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking noted it was “too soon” to say if the Omicron wave was cresting in the region given test positivity is decreasing and the number of new outbreaks being declared “has slowed” and neighbouring health units reporting signs of plateauing. She says generally the rural jurisdiction is “about a week behind” in COVID-19 patterns.

“I do think there are some promising indicators that we are quite close to peaking — or plateauing — if not reaching it already,” said Bocking.

“Certainly modelling has predicated by the end of January we would have peaked and I think we are still on that path. Fingers crossed, potentially sooner than the end of the month.”

The health unit’s weekly incidence rate is 254.8 cases per 100,000 (another underestimate, Bocking said).

She provided some details on the 1,078 lab-confirmed cases reported over the past 14 days:

19.1 per cent were individuals between age 20-29

16 per cent were individuals age 30-39

Among 21 admissions to hospital for COVID-19 over the past 14 days:

Two were residents of long-term care homes

11 were individuals who were not vaccinated (52 per cent),

17 of them were individuals age 70 and older

Bocking also said there have been five individuals receiving intensive care over the past 14 days, three of whom were unvaccinated.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, however, there have been six deaths reported over the last two weeks, Bocking said, noting the following:

Five of them were age 70 and older

Three were long-term care residents

Three were individuals who were unvaccinated

Two individuals had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

One individual had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s consistent with what the province is seeing — more severe illness among older population resulting in hospital admission largely among the older population,” said Bocking.

“Certainly a higher risk of severe outcome for those individuals who are not vaccinated. And there is some risk with two doses of vaccine and that decreases even further with a booster dose of vaccine.”

Other data from the dashboard on Wednesday:

Active cases: 180 in the Kawarthas (-227), 160 in Northumberland County (-204) and seven in Haliburton County (-28).

Deaths: 84 — unchanged from Monday. There have been 63 deaths reported in Kawarthas, 20 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: 19 people are currently in hospital — up one from Tuesday’s update. Seven of the cases are in an intensive care unit — two more. There have been 142 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared.

Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 77 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 61 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County. As of noon Wednesday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six hospitalized cases with three identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Cumulative cases: 5,366 since the pandemic’s beginning.

Resolved cases: 4,946 — an additional 525 since Tuesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 92 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. A new outbreak was reported late Tuesday at Community Living Haliburton.

The following outbreaks were declared resolved:

Trinity College School in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 10. According to the private school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 10. According to the private school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence. Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, 2021.

Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, 2021. Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021.

(Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021. Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021.

That leaves 23 other active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon (unless indicated, case details unavailable):

Central East Correctional Centre : Outbreaks declared on “multiple units,” the health unit reports. An initial outbreak was declared Jan. 4 (see below).

: Outbreaks declared on “multiple units,” the health unit reports. An initial outbreak was declared Jan. 4 (see below). Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Northumberland County — which runs the shelter — reported five cases on Tuesday: two clients and three staff.

in Cobourg: Northumberland County — which runs the shelter — reported five cases on Tuesday: two clients and three staff. Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.

in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11 Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 on an inpatient rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 on an inpatient rehab unit. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home Cobourg : Declared Jan. 7.

: Declared Jan. 7. Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Sunday, Jan. 16 reported 15 active cases: 11 residents and four staff.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Sunday, Jan. 16 reported 15 active cases: 11 residents and four staff. Legion Village in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6 Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home noon Wednesday reported four active cases (down four) — one resident and three staff members (down four). There have been five resolved cases (one resident, seven staff) since the outbreak’s onset.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home noon Wednesday reported four active cases (down four) — one resident and three staff members (down four). There have been five resolved cases (one resident, seven staff) since the outbreak’s onset. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Jan. 13 reported 51 active cases among inmates (most recent data). Global News has repeatedly requested updated data from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Jan. 13 reported 51 active cases among inmates (most recent data). Global News has repeatedly requested updated data from the Ministry of the Solicitor General. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4 Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 16 the home reported 22 active cases — seven residents and 15 staff. On Jan. 14 the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 16 the home reported 22 active cases — seven residents and 15 staff. On Jan. 14 the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak. Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon the home reported seven active cases — six residents and one staff members. All are fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon the home reported seven active cases — six residents and one staff members. All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 16 reported 17 active cases — 14 residents and three staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home. On Jan. 18, the home reported no new cases.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 16 reported 17 active cases — 14 residents and three staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home. On Jan. 18, the home reported no new cases. Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Wednesday reported five active cases — all staff (down three) and no resident cases (down eight). They were all fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Wednesday reported five active cases — all staff (down three) and no resident cases (down eight). They were all fully vaccinated. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 17 there were 65 active cases among inmates — down from 69 a day prior (most recent data).

Vaccination

The health unit’s most recent vaccination data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

On Jan. 13, the health unit said “hundreds” of appointment slots are available this week (Jan. 17-23) at its mass immunization clinic sites at the Cobourg Community Centre and Lindsay Exhibition

Effective Tuesday, walk-in times are being offered at the health unit’s mass immunization clinics for people ages 50 years and older, as well as individuals who are immunocompromised (and eligible for a fourth dose).

People in these groups can walk in for a COVID-19 vaccine dose from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on days the health unit is running its clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. To be eligible for a booster dose or a fourth dose (if eligible), at least 84 days must have passed since your most recent shot. To be eligible for a booster dose or a fourth dose (if eligible), at least 84 days must have passed since your most recent shot.

All other health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.