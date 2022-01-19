Menu

Economy

Annual inflation rate hits 4.8% in Canada, highest since 1991

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 8:47 am
Click to play video: 'How inflation could impact the housing market in 2022' How inflation could impact the housing market in 2022
In this month's Real Estate YXE, realtor Jeff Thiessen with Century 21 Fusion tells Global News Morning they're keeping an eye on rising inflation as we look ahead to 2022 – Dec 15, 2021

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991.

The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 4.7 per cent in November.

Read more: U.S. consumer prices up 7% in December, setting a 40-year record

Driving the faster pace of price growth in December were higher year-over-year prices for food, passenger vehicles and housing.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline prices from its calculations, the consumer price index would have been up year-over-year in December by four per cent.

Trending Stories

Prices at the gas pumps were up 33.3 per cent year-over-year in December compared with a 43.6 per cent annual increase in November as tightening of public health restrictions related to the Omicron variant weighed on demand.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.

Click to play video: 'O’Toole takes aim at Canada’s economic update, rising inflation costs' O’Toole takes aim at Canada’s economic update, rising inflation costs
O’Toole takes aim at Canada’s economic update, rising inflation costs – Dec 14, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
