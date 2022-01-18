Regina police issue warning of high-risk offender living in Rosemont–Mount Royal neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is issuing a public advisory about a man who is considered to be a high risk to re-offend sexually.

As of Jan. 13, 29 year-old Christopher Jacob Boerma resides in the Rosemont–Mount Royal neighbourhood of Regina. Police say he is subject to conditions of supervision until February of next year.

Police add this information is intended to enable members of the public to take suitable preventative measures, and make informed decisions, in regards to possible contact with Boerma, and “not to embark upon any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed at this individual.”

Read more: Subject of public disclosure arrested by Regina police after alleged assault

Boerma is described as a white man, 29 years old and six-foot-six-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with a thin build.

Story continues below advertisement

He also has short, blonde curly hair, blue eyes, light facial hair including a goatee, and crooked, irregular teeth.

According to RPS, Boerma has a criminal history which includes sexual offences and has a history of reoffending as an adult.

During his time of incarceration, he has never completed programming designated to address his risk factors, and RPS adds Boerma has not made any progress in reducing his high risk to reoffend.

Boerma must abide by the following special conditions:

Must reside at an approved address;

Stay inside his approved residence from 10:00 p.m. each night to 7:00 a.m. the next morning, unless he has prior written permission;

Not possess or consume alcohol, cannabis or drugs that have not been prescribed for him;

Participate in assessments and complete programming for sexual offending, mental health or cognitive challenges as told to do so;

See a medical doctor, psychiatrist and/or psychologist as told to do so, and follow directions as to appointments, counselling, treatment and prescriptions;

Have no contact with victims of his offences;

No contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless he is in the company of an adult who has been approved for such purpose;

Not to go to a public park where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, except in the direct accompaniment and supervision of a person who has been approved for such a purpose, and not go to a public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a school ground, playground, daycare or community centre;

Not access or possess any pornography;

When in the community must be accompanied by an adult at all times as approved for such purpose;

Adhere to the rules and regulations of the approved residence as established by the care provider;

Not possess any firearms, ammunition, knives or bladed instruments except when using a knife to eat; and

Not obtain or continue any employment, or be a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16.

Any member of the public who has questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Regina police at 306-777-6500.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who wishes to report an incident where Boerma is in violation of his conditions should call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Concerns or reports from persons living outside of Regina should be directed to the nearest detachment of the RCMP or local municipal police department.

Residents can visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection for further information on why high-risk offender release notifications are issued.

1:26 Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget – Dec 16, 2021