2nd-degree murder charge laid in 2021 Whyte Avenue stabbing death

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the August 2021 death of 24-year-old Andrew Bellerose in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood.

Brookes Buffalo was arrested at a home in Edmonton on Tuesday before being charged with second-degree murder, police said in a news release.

A warrant was issued for Buffalo’s arrest in November.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2021, police officers responded to what the Edmonton Police Service said was a “trouble-not-known call” in the area of 82 Avenue and 105 Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located Bellerose, 24, in critical condition,” police said. “Despite the assistance from citizens and paramedics, Bellerose succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

An autopsy later concluded that Bellerose died of a stab wound and investigators determined he was the victim of a homicide.