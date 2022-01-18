Menu

Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in 2021 Whyte Avenue stabbing death

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 8:51 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the August 2021 death of 24-year-old Andrew Bellerose in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood.

Brookes Buffalo was arrested at a home in Edmonton on Tuesday before being charged with second-degree murder, police said in a news release.

A warrant was issued for Buffalo’s arrest in November.

Murder warrant issued for man wanted in Whyte Avenue homicide

At about 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2021, police officers responded to what the Edmonton Police Service said was a “trouble-not-known call” in the area of 82 Avenue and 105 Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located Bellerose, 24, in critical condition,” police said. “Despite the assistance from citizens and paramedics, Bellerose succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

An autopsy later concluded that Bellerose died of a stab wound and investigators determined he was the victim of a homicide.

