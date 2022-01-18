Menu

Crime

Woodbridge, Ont. man arrested, charged after allegedly harassing woman online: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 8:47 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Woodbridge, Ont., man has been charged after allegedly harassing women online, police say.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the man was charged following an “in-depth” investigation spanning “several years.”

Officers say 46-year-old Sandro Cappuccitti from Woodbridge is the alleged suspect involved in “continuous online harassment” of women he knew.

Police say he used and leveraged social media and website platforms.

According to the release, Cappuccitti was arrested on Dec. 11, 2021, and charged with criminal harassment and was held pending a bail hearing.

He appeared in court in Brampton on Dec. 12, 2021.

Officers said anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have experienced something similar should contact police.

