Talks underway to fill Saskatoon SPCA animal welfare enforcement void, no solution yet

With the Saskatoon SPCA slated to end its enforcement of animal welfare legislation, Saskatchewan’s top veterinarian is unsure if a solution will be found by a looming deadline.

As first reported by Global News, the Saskatoon SPCA board voted last week to end the agency’s enforcement of the Animal Protection Act. It means as of April 1, people in Saskatoon may not have an animal welfare agency to call to report animal abuse or neglect.

Dr. Stephanie Smith, Saskatchewan’s chief veterinary officer, told Global News she doesn’t know if a new enforcement model will be in place by April 1.

“Animal welfare enforcement is a priority for myself, for the (agriculture) ministry and City of Saskatoon,” Smith said in an interview.

“None of us wants to see animals being left in distress because there’s nobody available to take those calls.”

Discussions are now underway between the Ministry of Agriculture and City of Saskatoon to fill the void left by the SPCA in a way that is “equitable consistent and affordable,” Smith said.

There is no consistent model for animal welfare enforcement across Canada, according to Smith.

The provincial government has never funded protection services conducted by the Saskatoon SPCA or Regina Humane Society. A funding request from the organizations was denied last year, according to an SPCA news release.

“Nothing (is) set in stone at this point. We’re still in discussion with the City of Saskatoon to ensure that we look at all models available,” Smith said.

Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan, which is provincially funded, carries out animal welfare enforcement outside Saskatchewan’s two largest cities.

Animal protection is not a municipal responsibility, but the City of Saskatoon still approved a $172,600 grant for those services at the SPCA in 2022. During budget talks in November, city council voted against $50,000 in monthly emergency funding for the SPCA.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark told Global News he wasn’t aware the SPCA had been funding its enforcement through donations.

“We want to do our part, but we don’t want to take on the jurisdiction of the provincial government,” Clark said.

A similar situation in January 2019 caused the Edmonton Humane Society’s enforcement work to be picked up by the City of Edmonton. Two years later, the city continues enforcing the Animal Protection Act.

If a replacement organization isn’t established by April 1, animal welfare enforcement could fall on another animal agency or the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

In a statement, SPS spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said the force has been involved in early talks, “but is not currently in a position to take on responsibility for full animal protection services.”

“As it has in the past, the SPS continues to be prepared to respond to emergency issues where animals are injured, diseased, or dangerous,” Fraser said.

Despite ending its enforcement of the Animal Protection Act, the Saskatoon SPCA will continue offering its shelter and municipal pound services.

