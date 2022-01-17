Menu

Canada

Saskatoon SPCA to stop investigating animal abuse and neglect complaints

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 3:28 pm
Without funding from the province, Graham Dickson said the Saskatoon SPCA can no longer investigate animal abuse or neglect complaints. View image in full screen
Without funding from the province, Graham Dickson said the Saskatoon SPCA can no longer investigate animal abuse or neglect complaints. File / Global News

The Saskatoon SPCA will cease investigation allegations of animal abuse or neglect this spring, Global News has learned.

It’s a matter of funding, said Graham Dickson, executive director of the agency.

Read more: Saskatoon SPCA asks city for new funding structure to stay open next year

“To my knowledge, the Saskatoon SPCA and the Regina Humane Society are the only law enforcement agencies in Saskatchewan funded through donation,” Dickson said in a statement Monday.

“The Saskatoon SPCA can no longer take on this work without adequate funding and will cease providing protective services as of April 1, 2022.”

Dickson said they requested provincial funding to continue enforcing the province’s Animal Protection Act (APA), but that request was denied.

Two animal protection officers have been providing the service to the Saskatoon SPCA for close to 40 years without funding from the Saskatchewan government.

Dickson added that Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan has received $2.8 million from the province in the last three years to enforce the APA outside of Regina and Saskatoon.

The APSS responded to 744 complaints during 2021, according to Dickson.

Read more: Saskatchewan SPCA crafting standards to ensure rescue animal well-being

It is not clear at this time who will provide animal protection services in Saskatoon come April.

“We will work with the government to support the transition and advocate for the enforcement of the Animal Protection Act in Saskatoon,” Dickson said.

“Animal abusers must be held accountable.”

Dickson said the SPCA will continue to run the city’s only animal shelter and pound, and carry out adoption services.

Click to play video: 'Not just cats and dogs being abused when IPV is present: SPCA' Not just cats and dogs being abused when IPV is present: SPCA
Not just cats and dogs being abused when IPV is present: SPCA – Sep 22, 2021
