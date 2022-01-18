Canada-wide warrant issued for man after fatal collision in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a fatal motor vehicle collision in Brampton, police say.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Peel Regional police said on July 3, 2021, a collision occurred between two vehicles at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Sandalwood Parkway.

Officers said a man in one vehicle, a 59-year-old from Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege Kamaljit Singh, a 25-year-old man from Brampton, was operating the other vehicle.

Officers said Singh fled the scene of the collision on foot and left two passengers in his vehicle.

According to police, one passenger, another 25-year-old man from Brampton was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other passenger, a 23-year-old man from Guelph, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Singh was located a short time after the incident and was charged with impaired operation causing death, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, operation while impaired causing bodily harm and failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Officers said Singh was released and has since refused to comply with his conditions.

“His whereabouts are unknown at this time,” the release reads. “Investigators have issued a Canada Wide Warrant for his arrest.”

Officers are now urging anyone with information to contact police.