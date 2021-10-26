Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 26 2021 5:51pm
02:35

Residents call for safer streets 2 weeks after deadly Toronto crash

As Catherine McDonald reports, a march was held in memory of Valdemar and Fatima Avila, killed two weeks ago when their car was rear-ended.

