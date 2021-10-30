2 people in their 20s killed in rural Nova Scotia collision

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman, both in their early 20s, were killed in a car crash in rural Nova Scotia Friday night.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police were notified of a collision on Highway 245 near Maryvale around 10:16 p.m.

Read more: Halifax police investigate Friday night shooting in Dartmouth

It said Antigonish County RCMP, fire services and EHS attended the scene, where they “found a heavily damaged car off the road and a pickup truck in a woodlot driveway with damage.”

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Antigonish, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman also from Antigonish, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned while going over the pickup truck in the driveway and finally came to rest on its roof near the ditch,” the release said. “Parts of the car came undone hitting the pickup truck.”

Story continues below advertisement

The five occupants of the truck were not injured.

It said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the highway was closed for several hours, reopening just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.