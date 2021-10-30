Menu

Canada

2 people in their 20s killed in rural Nova Scotia collision

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 1:35 pm
Residents call for safer streets 2 weeks after deadly Toronto crash
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, a march was held in memory of Valdemar and Fatima Avila, killed two weeks ago when their car was rear-ended.

A man and a woman, both in their early 20s, were killed in a car crash in rural Nova Scotia Friday night.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police were notified of a collision on Highway 245 near Maryvale around 10:16 p.m.

Read more: Halifax police investigate Friday night shooting in Dartmouth

It said Antigonish County RCMP, fire services and EHS attended the scene, where they “found a heavily damaged car off the road and a pickup truck in a woodlot driveway with damage.”

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Antigonish, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman also from Antigonish, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned while going over the pickup truck in the driveway and finally came to rest on its roof near the ditch,” the release said. “Parts of the car came undone hitting the pickup truck.”

Read more: Taser used on N.S. man who allegedly threatened to kill 2 police officers

The five occupants of the truck were not injured.

It said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the highway was closed for several hours, reopening just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Car veers off road, crashes into fence on Stewart St. in Peterborough
