B.C. Liberal leadership hopefuls set for final debate Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

The nearly year-long race to find a new B.C. Liberal leader is in the home stretch, with one final debate set for Tuesday night.

The seven leadership hopefuls will debate starting at 7 p.m. and it will air here on the Global BC website and on BC1.

The debate will feature candidates and current MLAs Michael Lee, Renee Merrifield, Ellis Ross as well as former minister Kevin Falcon. The candidate pool also includes Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Stan Sipos.

The party is attempting to rebuild after a disastrous 2020 election result in which the party dropped from 43 seats in the 2017 election to 28 seats.

The election performance led to Andrew Wilkinson resigning as leader and the party announced on Feb. 26, 2021, a leadership race that would last until Feb. 5, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The ongoing leadership race has struggled to gain traction largely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are about 43,000 members of the BC Liberal party but it is still unclear how many of those members will be eligible to vote.

The party is currently reviewing calls from a majority of the leadership candidates to audit party memberships before the Feb. 5 leadership vote after questions were raised about some of the new members.

In order for eligible members to vote in the leadership race, members must register by Feb. 1, 2022. The deadline to buy a new membership in order to vote in this race has now passed.

1:42 Kevin Falcon launches bid for BC Liberal leadership Kevin Falcon launches bid for BC Liberal leadership – May 17, 2021