$4 million worth of drugs seized in ‘Project Tundra’ investigation, Toronto police say

Three people have been charged after guns and $4 million worth of drugs were seized as part of an 11-month investigation, Toronto police say.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said an investigation dubbed Project Tundra was launched in October 2020 by the Gun and Gang Task Force.

Police said investigators initially received information regarding two people who allegedly possessed firearms and were involved in trafficking controlled substances.

Search warrants were granted for the homes and vehicles of 33-year-old Whitby resident Shaan Tareen and 31-year-old Toronto resident Rizwan Gharda, police said.

When the warrants were executed, guns and ammunition were allegedly seized, along with 80 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl, five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and 500 grams of heroin, the statement said.

Police said the drugs have an estimated street value of around $4 million.

View image in full screen Items allegedly seized in the investigation. Handout / Toronto Police

Police allege $93,000 was also seized as proceeds of crime.

Project Tundra concluded with the arrests of Tareen, Gharda, and 27-year-old Toronto resident Sire Castillo-Amparo on Sept. 21. Each were “charged accordingly,” police said.

Police announced the arrests Tuesday after the accused individuals appeared in court last week.

