Quebec set to distribute Pfizer’s pill to treat COVID-19, but with limited availability

One day after its approval by Health Canada, Quebec authorities are getting ready to distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid to the population.

For the first three months of the year, treatment will be available in very limited quantities as production from the manufacturer gears up.

“It’s very good news that will eventually help us prevent hospitalizations,” said Dr. Lucie Opatrny, associate deputy health minister responsible for hospital services, at a news conference Tuesday.

Quebec is set to receive enough treatment for 6,300 people in January and then about 6,200 in February. The province expects to have enough to treat between 10,000 and 20,000 people in March.

“It’s of very limited quantity for now,” Opatrny said.

Paxlovid can be given to adults 18 and older who are positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild or moderate illness, and who are at high risk of becoming more seriously ill, Health Canada said Monday.

Given limited availability, authorities in Quebec have decided to reserve the distribution of Paxlovid to those who are identified as the most vulnerable patients. This includes adults who are immunocompromised and who don’t take other medication that could interfere with Paxlovid.

The offer could be extended to other people at high risk and who are not adequately protected as availability expands.

Eligibility will be determined in health establishments, such as oncology clinics. If you are a patient who is considered at risk for complications from COVID-19, you must notify your medical team immediately.

The team who follows the at-risk patient will analyze the case and will communicate with one of the designated participating pharmacies in the patient’s area.

A caregiver can then pick up the Paxlovid treatment or it will be delivered.

The treatment won’t be available to those who aren’t considered at risk, for now.

—with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and Aaron D’Andrea