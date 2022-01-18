1 person killed in collision east of Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Alberta on Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m., on Township Road 92 between range roads 205 and 210, in the Broxburn Road area between Lethbridge and Coaldale.

RCMP said the person driving the vehicle was declared dead. The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time, according to police.

While few details about the crash were released Tuesday morning, RCMP said they believe the weather is a factor.

Fire, EMS and RCMP emergency crews remained at the scene at around 9:30 a.m. Police said the road was closed in the area and the driver was being diverted. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

RCMP say drivers should avoid the area and drive to the road conditions.

Follow 511 Alberta for up-to-date information on road conditions.