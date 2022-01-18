Menu

Crime

Two N.S. men charged after refusing to wear a face mask inside business

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: N.S. updates masking guidance, recommends 3-layer face coverings' COVID-19: N.S. updates masking guidance, recommends 3-layer face coverings
Nova Scotia’s top doctor says with the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, the province is in the most dire situation yet since the start of the pandemic. Alicia Draus reports that the health care system is under serious pressure with hundreds of staff off every day – Dec 30, 2021

Two men in the Halifax area have been charged after allegedly not wearing a face mask and refusing to leave a business.

On Saturday just after 6 p.m., RCMP in Nova Scotia say they were called to a business in Upper Tantallon, N.S., where the two men “refused to leave without service,” after being asked to do so.  Police say officers asked them to leave once they arrived, and the two refused again.

They were both arrested for causing a disturbance and were removed from the business, according to an RCMP release.

The two men refused to identify themselves at first, the RCMP allege, but then one of them provided his ID to police.

Read more: Nova Scotia community centre facing $11,600 fine for alleged breach of COVID-19 rules

A 20-year-old man from Mineville, N.S. was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to abide by COVID-19 health restrictions, which mandate that face masks must be worn inside all public indoor spaces, including businesses.

Under the Health Protection Act, the ticket carries a fine of $2,000.

Police said the second man refused to identify himself and was taken to cells. He appeared in court on Monday and was identified as 24-year-old John Daniel Swinimer.

Swinimer was charged obstruction and causing a disturbance, and was also issued a summary offence ticket. He is set to appear in court again on Feb. 14.

“The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws,” read the Tuesday release. “We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Click to play video: 'How Atlantic Canadians can protect themselves with face masks' How Atlantic Canadians can protect themselves with face masks
