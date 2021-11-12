Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia community centre facing $11,600 fine for alleged breach of COVID-19 rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 10:11 am
A community centre in southern Nova Scotia is facing a potential fine of just over $11,600 for allegedly failing to properly inform users of its facility about COVID-19 health restrictions.

The RCMP say in a news release officers laid the charges after a Halloween craft fair was held at the Woods Harbour Community Centre on Oct. 24.

Police say they checked on the Halloween fair after hearing the centre was routinely hosting events without enforcing proof of vaccination or masking requirements.

Read more: COVID-19: 9 people rack up more than $21K in fines after house party in Cole Harbour

However, Wayne Malone, the volunteer president of the community centre, says the organization holding the craft fair was informed of the public health rules, and he intends to appeal the fine before the courts.

Malone says his volunteer group can’t afford to hire its own security staff to check vaccinations, as it only receives about $140 per event, but it does tell event organizers of the rules and there are signs informing the public.

He says if the courts do impose the maximum fine in the summary offence, it would mean the centre would have to close its doors.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
