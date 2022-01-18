Menu

Weather

Snow squalls possible for London, Ont. region Tuesday morning

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 18, 2022 8:34 am
shovel snow red car winter View image in full screen
FILE. Getty Images

After a dumping of snow on Monday — though not nearly as much as other regions of Ontario saw — more is on the way for London on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County over the potential for snow squalls throughout the morning.

Read more: Major delays continue across Highway 401 in Toronto day after massive snow storm

According to the national weather agency, snow squalls have developed off Lake Huron and could bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, though only 5 cm is expected for the City of London. The squalls are expected to weaken throughout the morning, ending by the afternoon.

Meteorologists add that heavy or blowing snow could reduce visibility. Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services is reporting several bus route cancellations and delays on its website, though it’s unclear if inclement weather is entirely to blame or if driver shortages are playing a role.

The snow squall watch comes a day after London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County were under a snowfall warning which saw buses cancelled for the day in Elgin County, Oxford County and the Red Zone.

While London received roughly 18 cm of snow by the time the system tapered off midday Monday, the city escaped the intense snowfall that hit regions further east and north.

Much of Hamilton and the Niagara Region saw between 40 to 50 cm of snowfall on Monday, Ottawa set a new snowfall record for Jan. 17 and some school closures are extending into a second day in the Greater Toronto Area.

